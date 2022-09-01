“One day we win, the next we learn” - Adriano Moraes shows gratitude following loss to Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes felt the highest of highs when he defeated Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021. At ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, he experienced the lowest of lows when ‘Mighty Mouse’ scored an incredible fourth-round knockout over the Brazilian star. In a bit of irony, it was a knee that put an end to things in the evening’s main event, similar to how ‘Mikinho’ walked away as the victor in their first meeting.

Moraes was nothing short of humble following the disappointing loss and took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved in this journey, gratitude for having you in my life. One day we win, the next we learn, for sure the return will be epic. Thank you to my team, coaches, family and fans. I love you ❤️”

Adriano Moraes received an outpouring of support and well-wishes in the comments section of his Instagram post from multiple ONE Championship stars, including Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

With the series between the two flyweight icons sitting at 1-1, fans can expect the inevitability of a trilogy bout. When and where that takes place is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to say that this rivalry is far from over.

Adriano Moraes ready to settle things in trilogy bout with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes’ third reign as ONE flyweight world champion came to an end at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday night in devastating fashion. It was the Brazilian’s first loss since June 2018 and the flyweight star is already looking forward to the opportunity to get the gold back around his waist.

In a post on Twitter, Moraes was gracious in defeat, congratulating ‘Mighty Mouse’ on his win, but made it clear that he is ready to complete their inevitable trilogy.

“All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It’s was honor share the circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1×1.”

Though a trilogy bout likely won’t come to fruition until early 2023, fans are already chomping at the bit for a third outing between the two greatest flyweights to ever grace the circle.

