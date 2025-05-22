Demetrious Johnson makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's status with potential win over Jon Jones: "You just slayed the GOAT"

Demetrious Johnson gave his take on Tom Aspinall's path to stardom if he manages to defeat Jon Jones. Johnson expressed his admiration for Aspinall's abilities inside the octagon, predicting him to be the biggest superstar with a potential win over Jones.

Many in the MMA community including Johnson have criticized Jones for avoiding a title unification bout with Aspinall, who hasn't competed since successfully defending his interim title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last year, securing an opening round knockout win.

In a recent episode of Johnson's MightyCast podcast, the former flyweight champion discussed Aspinall's route to fame. According to 'DJ', the Brit would become the biggest superstar in the promotion if he prevailed over Jones once their matchup was finalized, saying:

''My opinion, I think it's a huge risk. You're younger, you're athletic, you hit hard you pose problems, we don't have much data on you...he blitzes across the void. So if he gets across the void, can I take that shot? A lot of people have not been able to take that shot. So if he gets across that void and I get hit, I might go fucking down. That happens. You become the biggest fucking star ever. You just slayed the GOAT in a lot of people's eyes, right?''

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

As for Jones, he repeatedly dismissed Aspinall's callouts and went on to defend his throne against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which ended in a third round knockout victory for 'Bones'. He is currently filiming a Russian reality TV show, similar to 'TUF' and has made several jabs at the 32-year-old.

When Demetrious Johnson backed Tom Aspinall to prevail over Jon Jones

According to Demetrious Johnson, Tom Aspinall has the potential to defeat Jon Jones to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

In his YouTube video last year, Johnson praised Aspinall's knockout prowess and gave his take on the potential matchup, saying:

''I think Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems. Tom Aspinall is still young and he’s still getting better, but I think this version of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is very — Tom Aspinall can beat him. I feel comfortable saying that just because you have somebody who’s gonna take the fight to Jon Jones and not be scared. Now, can Tom Aspinall run into one of those elbows and a spinning back s*** and a flying knee? One thousand percent.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (16:50):

