  Demetrious Johnson makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's status with potential win over Jon Jones: "You just slayed the GOAT"

Demetrious Johnson makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's status with potential win over Jon Jones: "You just slayed the GOAT"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 22, 2025 02:09 GMT
Demetrious Johnson (center) discusses the potential Jon Jones (right) vs. Tom Aspinall (left) fight. [Images courtesy: @mighty and @ufcfra on Instagram]
Demetrious Johnson (center) discusses the potential Jon Jones (right) vs. Tom Aspinall (left) fight. [Images courtesy: @mighty and @ufcfra on Instagram]

Demetrious Johnson gave his take on Tom Aspinall's path to stardom if he manages to defeat Jon Jones. Johnson expressed his admiration for Aspinall's abilities inside the octagon, predicting him to be the biggest superstar with a potential win over Jones.

Many in the MMA community including Johnson have criticized Jones for avoiding a title unification bout with Aspinall, who hasn't competed since successfully defending his interim title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last year, securing an opening round knockout win.

In a recent episode of Johnson's MightyCast podcast, the former flyweight champion discussed Aspinall's route to fame. According to 'DJ', the Brit would become the biggest superstar in the promotion if he prevailed over Jones once their matchup was finalized, saying:

''My opinion, I think it's a huge risk. You're younger, you're athletic, you hit hard you pose problems, we don't have much data on you...he blitzes across the void. So if he gets across the void, can I take that shot? A lot of people have not been able to take that shot. So if he gets across that void and I get hit, I might go fucking down. That happens. You become the biggest fucking star ever. You just slayed the GOAT in a lot of people's eyes, right?''
Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

As for Jones, he repeatedly dismissed Aspinall's callouts and went on to defend his throne against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, which ended in a third round knockout victory for 'Bones'. He is currently filiming a Russian reality TV show, similar to 'TUF' and has made several jabs at the 32-year-old.

When Demetrious Johnson backed Tom Aspinall to prevail over Jon Jones

According to Demetrious Johnson, Tom Aspinall has the potential to defeat Jon Jones to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

In his YouTube video last year, Johnson praised Aspinall's knockout prowess and gave his take on the potential matchup, saying:

''I think Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems. Tom Aspinall is still young and he’s still getting better, but I think this version of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is very — Tom Aspinall can beat him. I feel comfortable saying that just because you have somebody who’s gonna take the fight to Jon Jones and not be scared. Now, can Tom Aspinall run into one of those elbows and a spinning back s*** and a flying knee? One thousand percent.”
Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (16:50):

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

