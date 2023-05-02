Demetrious Johnson opened up about his unconventional pre-fight activities prior to defending his flyweight championship against Henry Cejudo at UFC 197.

While reflecting on his fight with Cejudo, Johnson revealed that he played video games until it was time for him to make his way to the arena. He mentioned that he told the group he was playing with that he needed to leave for a moment, so he could defend his title.

He said:

"This was at the MGM [Grand Garden Arena]...and then we would walk across the street, so I remember I was playing video games and I was like, 'Alright guys, I'll be back. I gotta go over there and fight Henry Cejudo, I'll be back.' Walked across the street with my backpack and checked in and I'm like, 'Hey, I'm here to fight.'"

'Mighty Mouse' made quick work of 'Triple C' as he defeated him via TKO at 2:49 in the first round to successfully retain his title for the eighth time. He mentioned that he returned to resume playing the video game and the group was surprised that he returned so soon, saying:

"Then after the fight was done, I went back next door and was like, 'Hey guys, I'm back.' They're like, 'You were just on pay-per-view.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know.' [What happened?, said Cejudo] Exactly."

Demetrious Johnson's unconventional approach to fighting could also be one of the reasons why he became one of the greatest fighters of all time as he never dwelled on the results of his fights.

When is Demetrious Johnson's next fight?

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Who will leave as KING of the flyweight division on May 5?



Art credit:



| Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT… The score will be settled when @MightyMouse and @adrianomkmoraes collide in a trilogy bout for the ages at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video!Who will leave as KING of the flyweight division on May 5?Art credit: @nikitos_bugrov #ONEFightNight10 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The score will be settled when @MightyMouse and @adrianomkmoraes collide in a trilogy bout for the ages at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 💥 Who will leave as KING of the flyweight division on May 5? 👑Art credit: @nikitos_bugrov#ONEFightNight10 | Friday at 8PM ET/5PM PT… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OFpeVEghJx

Demetrious Johnson is set to return to action this Friday, when he fights Adrian Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

Moraes defeated 'Mighty Mouse' via knockout at ONE on TNT 1. They fought a year later, which saw the former UFC flyweight champion avenge his loss by earning a knockout of his own at ONE on Prime Video 1 to become the new ONE flyweight champion.

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the trilogy bout as 'Mighty Mouse' has hinted at possibly retiring after the fight.

Poll : 0 votes