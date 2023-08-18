Demetrious Johnson prefers MMA over boxing: “I like having all my tools”

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most calculated boxers in mixed martial arts, but the American legend admitted that he won’t trade away his four-ounce gloves and take part in the Sweet Science.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the ONE flyweight world champion said he loves how he can use the full arsenal of fighting when it comes to MMA.

‘Mighty Mouse’ added he was a bit disappointed when former UFC middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold gave away the chance to use his kicks and Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he faced Mike Perry in BKFC.

Johnson said:

“Nah, I like having all my tools. Like I feel that's one piece of the game. Like I love the kicks, I love to knee, I love to wrestle, in the clinch. So for me, when I saw Luke Rockhold's fight with Mike Perry, I was like 'You just traded your best fucking weapon.' That beautiful question mark kick you got, that jiu-jitsu you got, you just traded that all for your hands. You're fucking crazy.”

While he won’t head into boxing anytime soon, Johnson is one of the most gifted fighters when using his hands in striking exchanges.

Johnson’s boxing skills were on full display during his rematch against Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

The 5-foot-8 Moraes is five inches taller than Johnson, and the Brazilian star used that absurd height and reach advantage to connect from afar.

Moraes looked to have Johnson’s number in the first two rounds, but the MMA icon quickly turned the tide in the third when he used his boxing to get close and unload his offense on ‘Mikinho’.

Johnson ultimately closed the match with a gorgeous flying knee for the fourth-round knockout to capture the ONE flyweight world title.

The two rivals once again faced off at ONE Fight Night 10 where Johnson effectively closed the rivalry with a unanimous decision win this past May in Denver.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below: