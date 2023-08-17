Demetrious Johnson says Nate Diaz would annihilate Jake Paul in "totally different" MMA match

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is confident Nate Diaz would destroy Jake Paul should the two decide to have a rematch in mixed martial arts.

Despite tuning in for the YouTuber’s fight against ‘The Stockton Slugger’ that went down at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on August 5, the 14-time world champion wasn’t impressed by what he saw from Paul in the 10-round affair.

Paul may have emerged victorious from the scrap, but Johnson feels Diaz has too much to offer should they run it back under MMA rules.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour regarding the pair’s boxing match earlier this month, Demetrious Johnson said he saw a couple of amateur mistakes from the Youtuber-turned-boxer.

He then shared his thoughts on why there’s no doubting a Diaz victory if their hypothetical rematch in the all-encompassing discipline turns into reality.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“All Nate has to do is to go down there and throw guard, and then Jake Paul’s in no man's land. I know Jake Paul. He’s athletic, [and] he can wrestle, but mixed martial arts is totally different. Totally different.”

Watch the interview here:

With almost two decades at the top of the game, Demetrious Johnson’s opinion shouldn’t be too far-fetched.

The ONE Championship athlete has seen Diaz slug it out in his prime, and he is confident that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt remains just as potent on the canvas despite his advancing age.

On his end, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete is still undecided on whether or not he wants to continue his MMA journey.

He last competed on ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion's on-ground U.S. debut show this past May, earning a unanimous decision win to defend his gold against Adriano Moraes.