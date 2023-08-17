"Held it in for so many years" - Jake Paul hints at 'breaking point' with Logan Paul after years of on/off rivalry

Jake Paul says he might be at his breaking point following his clash against Logan Paul on the latest Impaulsive episode.

'The Problem Child' was the latest guest on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive following his win over Nate Diaz. While on the podcast, the brothers got into a heated argument regarding their relationship in which the younger Paul brother claimed 'The Maverick' was using their brotherhood as and when it was convenient for him. Jake Paul then addressed the situation on his own podcast saying:

"I look bad because of how he is acting so it looks like I'm arguing with him. But really, I'm more so just setting his ego in line. And this is just me being honest because I feel like I've held it in for so many years. I'm kinda just speaking my minds more so now."

Paul added that he may be at his breaking point:

"I think I'm there. In the documentary he was so condescending and undermining me the whole entire time."

Jake Paul believes his brother tries to make everything about himself and either supports or distances himself whenever it is convenient for him. The biggest example being Logan Paul's relationship with KSI, who is 'The Problem Child's' arch-rival.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 2:36 onwards):

Jake Paul explains why he and Logan Paul never do business together

Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul are part of and own multiple businesses. However, the pair have never gone into a business venture together. 'The Problem Child' spoke about why the pair are so competitive against each other and also why they never do business together on a podcast recently:

"One of the things that pains me the most is that we don't do any business stuff together. I've tried to get him involved in MVP, like I wanted to give him equity in everything that I'm doing and he just like doesn't want to. I think he just wants to create his own story and own lane. But it bothers me you're in for that so much for us to be on the same team but it's always got shut down."

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

Fans online have been criticizing Logan Paul for his selfish behavior against his own brother. And after the argument, clips of the elder Paul brother being selfish have resurfaced and are doing the rounds online.