Logan Paul gets called out for being a terrible older brother to Jake - "Tate brotherhood all the way"

Siblings Logan Paul and Jake Paul are now being compared to Andrew and Tristan Tate with regard to the strength of their bonds. The camaraderie between the Paul siblings was first questioned after they traded barbs on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

'The Maverick' accused Jake of not promoting his upcoming clash against Dillon Danis, leading to deeper questions about the foundations of their bond. 'The Problem Child' responded by accusing Logan of playing the sibling card as per his convenience. Logan Paul said:

"You're Jake Paul, I'm Logan Paul. We're different people, we've different interests. It can end with, and we are brothers."

Jake Paul replied:

"Where does that rank because sometimes you let it rank down here and sometimes you want it to be number one when it's convenient for you."

Clips of the exchange shown in comparison to Andrew and Tristan Tate talking about their own brotherhood have since gone viral on social media. In one instance, Tristan even offers to take a bullet for his brother. Tristan said:

"Well I'm by your side. If I have to sit in jail, I'll sit in jail. They're gonna shoot you, I'll stand in the way. We go down together. F**k 'em."

Fans hail the Tate siblings over Jake and Logan Paul

Dillon Danis recently called out Jake Paul for failing to promote his brother Logan Paul's upcoming fight. While it remains unclear which of the Paul siblings didn't do enough for their brother, 'The Maverick' is now on the receiving end of scathing criticism from fans.

Meanwhile, the bond between Andrew and Tristan Tate is widely hailed, especially when seen in comparison to the Paul siblings'. @captsavealife wrote:

"Sh*tty Parenting damaged them too. Tate's had a strong/smart Father and loving mother."

@75xmen wrote:

"Tate brotherhood all the way!"

@satanick_mckenzie wrote:

"Jake wants a brotherhood like the Tates, Logan would sell him out if it was to save his own skin or make bank."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were both recently released from house arrest in Romania after spending jail time on accusations of coercing women into pornography and human trafficking.