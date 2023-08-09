"A pretty lousy brother" - Dillon Danis slams Jake Paul for not promoting Logan Paul's upcoming fight

Dillon Danis isn't happy about Jake Paul refusing to promote his boxing match against Logan Paul. The Bellator welterweight contender recently sounded off on the younger Paul sibling for using his relationship with 'The Maverick' for profit but refusing to reciprocate when needed.

The elder Paul brother recently revealed that he will face Danis in a boxing match at Misfits x DAZN: The Prime Card on October 14 in Manchester, England. The Paul vs. Danis fight will be part of a unique "double main event" with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the other headliner.

While the event is expected to grab eyeballs, thanks to the fighters' notoriety in contemporary pop culture, Logan Paul recently expressed his dismay at Jake Paul for not helping promote the two fights. On an episode of IMPAULSIVE, he told his younger brother:

"The reality is, the tables were turned, the Misfits event promoted your fight against Nate Diaz, and you refused to promote KSI's fight against [Fury]."

Dillon Danis followed up with a tweet accusing Paul of being a "lousy" brother to his elder brother and wrote:

"Jake Paul comes off as a pretty lousy brother, basking in Logan's full-throttle support and hype for his own ventures, yet mysteriously going mute when the roles are reversed. It's a striking reminder that blood ties don't automatically equate to genuine family behavior.

Fans react to Dillon Danis accusing Jake Paul of being an awful brother to Logan Paul

As mentioned, Dillon Danis went off on Jake Paul for refusing to promote his elder brother's upcoming boxing event alongside his PRIME business partner KSI. The two influencers will co-headline 'The Prime Card' on October 14 in Manchester.

Danis' claims of 'The Problem Child' being a bad brother did not go down well with many fans. For context, Paul and KSI have a long-standing feud that has resulted in many instances of them viciously exchanging personal insults online.

IFN @IfnBoxing



“It is such a cop out. Him and I have beef. Regardless of anything else, it is me and KSI which everyone wants. Me and him have to settle our beef” 🤩🥶



[via - @impaulsive] 🗣️ Jake Paul on KSI's 'Final boss' comments:“It is such a cop out. Him and I have beef. Regardless of anything else, it is me and KSI which everyone wants. Me and him have to settle our beef” 🤩🥶[via - @impaulsive] pic.twitter.com/AcWXifdXrw

Fans reminded Danis of Jake Paul's feud with KSI and slammed Logan Paul for cozying up to his brother's rival. They took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

One fan asked:

"Genuine family behavior is being best friends with your brother's enemy?"

Another fan opined:

"I think it’s the complete opposite, Logan is in the wrong here, and I’m a fan of both."

Another user pointed out:

"Logan shouldn’t be best friends with KSI then lmao why be best friends with your brother's biggest enemy."

One fan wrote:

"Logan has a problem with understanding it’s family over business always!"

Another fan joked:

"PRIME thicker than blood lmao."