Demetrious Johnson is pumped for John Lineker-Fabricio Andrade slugfest at ONE on Prime Video 3

Fabricio Andrade made his case for a ONE world title opportunity undeniable with his 62-second liver kick knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 in June.

It marked the fifth-straight win and third-straight victory by way of knockout for the Tiger Muay Thai representative. As the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender, ‘Wonder Boy’ will finally get his shot at the division’s reigning world champion, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Recently sharing his thoughts on the upcoming bantamweight world title showdown was newly crowned flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Fresh off his own spectacular knockout victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1, ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared his thoughts on the pairing of ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘Hands of Stone’ at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October.

“I think if Fabricio Andrade gets busy moving, has good footwork, good movement, and good feints, he could really draw out some of Lineker’s big shots,” Johnson said while speaking to ONE Championship. “But I know someone’s going to get knocked down in that fight. That’s all I can say.”

Going into the bout, Fabricio Andrade boasts an 80% finish rate, while the world champion carries an equally impressive 75% finishing rate. As Demetrious Johnson stated, there is a very good chance that someone is going to hit the canvas in the co-main event clash.

Fabricio Andrade says John Lineker will get slept at ONE on Prime Video 3

Fabricio Andrade has been lobbying for a fight with John Lineker for the last two years. ‘Wonder Boy’ will finally get his wish on October 21 when he squares off against ‘Hands of Stone’ with the ONE bantamweight world championship on the line.

On Instagram, Andrade accused ‘Hands of Stone’ of running from him for the last two years, but now that the fight is booked, ‘Wonder Boy’ offered a guarantee that he will “sleep” the reigning world champion.

“2 long years on the hunting but I can’t blame the man for running from me I am actually happy he got to be world champion before our fight. But I know, he knows and the fans know [John] Lineker is going to sleep inside of a round and now is just matter of time!”

