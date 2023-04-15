Demetrious Johnson puts in the BJJ work heading into his world title defense against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is working on his ground game ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle next month.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion will put his title on the line in a trilogy bout against former titleholder Adriano Moraes. The pair will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s long-awaited U.S. debut. Before closing out his trilogy against the BJJ wizard, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is staying busy at the gym, honing his skills on the ground before heading to the ‘Mile High City’ for a can’t-miss clash.

Taking to Instagram, Demetrious Johnson shared a clip of himself in training with the caption:

“Keeping the ground game sharp with professor @yanmccane @grplclub they only showed the part when I was being successful!! the other 99% of the footage is me getting my ass handed whipped 😝. May 5th around the corner.”

After suffering his first career knockout against Adriano Moraes in their 2021 showdown, Demetrious Johnson bounced back 16 months later, handing ‘Mikinho’ his first knockout loss and capturing the ONE flyweight world title in the process. With both fighters deadlocked at 1-1, their ONE Fight Night 10 meeting will serve as the end of an already historic rivalry.

It’s a position Adriano Moraes has been in once before. The former ONE flyweight champion has claimed the title on three occasions. He also knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a trilogy having taken two out of three against former champion Geje Eustaquio between 2014 and 2019 inside the Circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

