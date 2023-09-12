Demetrious Johnson raves about special crossover bouts: “You’re only gonna get that on ONE Championship”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has dominated the MMA competition in the world. He was a former 12-time world champion in North America before he joined the world’s largest martial arts organization via a groundbreaking trade between ONE Championship and the UFC in 2018.

Since making the move, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has felt a different treatment and encountered a different combat sports experience. Among those is his inclusion and triumph in an esteemed tournament with seven other athletes vying for the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix World Title.

Apart from the grand prix, Johnson also raved about crossover bouts, in particular, the one that he had with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in March 2022 at ONE: X. The two superstars were featured in a special mixed-rules super-fight, where they alternated the ruleset of Muay Thai and MMA per round.

This incredible experience had Johnson hyped, and he gladly shared it on his YouTube channel called the ‘MightyCast’ by saying:

"Then once in a blue moon you have those crossover fights, like you said,’ You’re only gonna get that on ONE Championship, where in the UFC you’re just gonna get the same thing."

Johnson and Rodtang weren’t the only athletes in ONE who will experience this crossover and special mixed-rules fight. In fact, there are two upcoming big fights, beginning with the strawweight super rules fight of Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Also in line for another crossover bout is the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship match of Muay Thai superstar Jonathan Haggerty and MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade later this year. The champion vs. champion match will headline ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.