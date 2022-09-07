“Good for him” - Demetrious Johnson reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA training session

Newly crowned ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson recently shared his reaction to a video featuring Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg doing some mixed martial arts training.

Zuckerberg is best known for changing the way the world communicates with one another via Facebook. An estimated 2.9 billion people are currently utilizing the social media service. As a result, Zuckerberg is one of the richest men in the world, with an estimated value of $57 billion. He was also the subject of the 2010 critically acclaimed film The Social Network.

Whether you love him or hate him, Mark Zuckerberg has made an impact on the world. He is now getting the direct attention of MMA fans and fighters for a recent video showing the META CEO’s combat sports skills. Upon the release of the video, fans asked flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson to share his thoughts.

DJ delivered on that request with a reaction video of his own. “I’ll give him an A for his sprawl,” said Johnson before diving deeper into Zuckerberg’s skills.

“Oh s*** he’s doing an armbar out there? Going to a triangle, another armbar, head movement. This is all good. This is one of the richest men alive and here he is doing mixed martial arts, moving around, working on his balance, he’s keeping [himself] young. I’m sure it’s very good for him, I know it’s good for him. It’s [a] great stress reliever. So, good for him!”

Catch Johnson's reaction below:

Demetrious Johnson loves to see people working to improve themselves through training

As one of the most successful mixed martial artists in the history of the sport, Demetrious Johnson understands the importance of training.

In response to the Mark Zuckerberg training video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared his excitement to see the Facebook patriarch working in MMA and shared his appreciation for seeing anyone train, no matter the sport or skill.

“I’m happy when anybody does mixed martial arts or any form of training. Whether it's MMA, swimming, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, skiing, snowboarding… even skeet shooting. Anything that gets you out of that house and do something different and you’re interacting with people, I’m a big fan of it. So I think Mark Zuckerberg working out doing his thing, getting some training, in is legit.”

MMA fans have even begun to take turns creating fantasy matchups for Mark Zuckerberg. Though it’s all for fun, it shows that the Facebook co-founder has gained a significant amount of respect from the MMA community for showing off his skills.

