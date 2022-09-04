"Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk is on" - Fans hilariously start matchmaking for Mark Zuckerberg after MMA training video emerges

Fans have recently been treated to footage of Facebook founder and coder supreme "Mark Zuckerberg" training MMA. In truth, he didn't look like a slouch on the mat.

Zuckerberg was seen lightly sparring with his training partner Khai Wu, who makes his debut tonight on Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on UFC Fight Pass.

Watch the clip below:

Fans jestingly started suggesting opponents for Zuckerberg after his impressive training video surfaced on social media.

Fans jestingly started suggesting opponents for Zuckerberg after his impressive training video surfaced on social media. Some believed that Zuckerberg should fight the world's richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Suggesting the matchup, one fan in particular reminded us of Musk's claims of having trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. @mfiera wrote:

"Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk on Triller 2023. Musk has trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and he also has experience in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, and judo."

Others expectedly brought up Jake Paul, suggesting that 'The Problem Child' take on Meta’s CEO next.

Perrenial UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson was also amongst those suggesting a matchup between Zuckerberg and Paul.

Perrenial UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson was also amongst those suggesting a matchup between Zuckerberg and Paul.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan also made the list of proposed opponents for Zuckerberg.

Fans claimed that Zuckerberg should fight UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett, who has previously called him out.

When Paddy Pimblett called out Mark Zuckerberg

Paddy Pimblett seemingly bore a grudge against Mark Zuckerberg after his Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned on two separate occasions.

Zuckerberg is the owner of social media giant Meta, which is the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram.

Pimblett defeated Kazula Vargas via first-round submission at UFC London earlier this year. 'The Baddy' did not miss the opportunity to call out the Meta chief after what was only his sophomore UFC outing.

Labeling Zuckerberg a 'bully', the Liverpudlian said in his post-fight interview in the octagon:

"Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg. Lad I’m going to punch your head in. I’m sick of you lad, you know what I mean. I’m sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems. You’re the biggest bully in the world lad.”

Watch Pimblett's post-fight interview below:

