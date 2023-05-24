Demetrious Johnson reveals family’s activities in the aftermath of his ONE Fight Night 10 win

Following his successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video earlier this month, Demetrious Johnson made sure that he spent well-deserved time with family.

‘Mighty Mouse’ retained the ONE flyweight world title after outduelling Brazilian rival and former division king Adriano Moraes in their headlining trilogy fight at ONE Championship’s landmark first live on-ground event in the United States on May 5 in Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson won by unanimous decision as he put a dot on his competitive rivalry with Adriano Moraes, winning two of their three fights in ONE Championship.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the American mixed martial arts legend shared the activities he engaged in following his latest triumph, which included catching his good friend, Henry Cejudo's fight.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“It’s like I’m a glue and brings all of us together. We had a great time, after the fight we went to the park to watch the kids play and then we went to go watch Henry compete. It was good, that was the biggest thing.”

Watch the interview below:

Heading into ONE Fight Night 10, 36-year-old Johnson teased his retirement after his trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes, citing, among other things, more time to spend with his wife and kids.

No retirement announcement came after the fight, however, with ‘Mighty Mouse’ instead saying he needed more time to weigh his options.

If he continues to compete, a possible next step for him would be a title showdown with Kairat Akhmetov, a former ONE flyweight champion and currently ranked as the No. 2 contender from Kazakhstan.

