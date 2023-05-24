Demetrious Johnson learned to listen to his emotions through his son Tyron

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has never been one to promote machismo or fall into the stereotype of the typical MMA fighter in the public’s eye.

Carrying the grace of a true world champion on and off the Circle, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has always been in tune with his emotions. In fact, it’s a trait he learned to embrace from his nine-year-old son, Tyron Johnson.

Following his epic trilogy victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month, many fans were touched upon seeing Johnson share an emotional moment with his sons, Tyron and Maverick.

Johnson's eldest son, who watched ‘DJ’ fight live for the first time, was seen bawling and hugging his old man after his triumphant conquest.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson opened up about that heartfelt post-fight exchange:

“I felt fine, I know how he [Tyron] is. He’s a very emotional character, he’s very emotional and that’s a trait he got from his mom and it’s not a bad trait, it’s a very strong trait, to be honest with you.”

Moreover, the legendary icon said he learned a thing or two from his son, adding:

“I’ve started to understand how to listen to my emotions and be able to speak on ‘em. So Tyron wears his heart on his sleeve and he knows that it’s a big thing.”

Watch the full interview below:

Apart from the touching display of affection for their dad, the two Johnson boys were also celebrated for showing respect to Johnson’s rival Adriano Moraes after the fight.

Fans in North America can rewatch Demetrious Johnson’s epic performance and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime.

