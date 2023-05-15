Demetrious Johnson talks about heartwarming moment between his sons and Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson raised his sons well, which clearly showed in the aftermath of his trilogy victory at ONE Fight Night 10 against Adriano Moraes.

Watching their old man fight in the flesh for the first time, Maverick and Tyron Johnson shared their dad’s triumphant moment after he retained the ONE flyweight world title against perhaps the biggest rival of his legendary career.

Before leaving the circle, ‘Mikinho’ graciously congratulated ‘Mighty Mouse’ and even exchanged a heartwarming gesture with the champ’s two boys.

Watch Maverick and Tyrone exchange high-fives and a hug with their father’s former tormentor:

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson discussed a slew of topics including this amazing moment that captured a lot of fans’ hearts.

‘DJ’, whose young boys have also begun competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, said they already understand the warrior code of being gracious in victory and in defeat:

“So they’re super grateful, I tell them to wish Adriano congratulations because they compete too so at the end of the day, you know it’s about respecting your opponent, being respectful, being humble, and you never know when your day’s gonna come too. So always you know carry yourself like a good competitor.”

Watch the full interview:

Aside from his world-class skills in every facet of MMA, Demetrious Johnson is considered the GOAT among many circles because he’s the perfect ambassador for the sport.

It’s amazing to see the 36-year-old legend pass the same virtues to his sons, who will no doubt become upstanding citizens under the guidance of their amazing father.

This touching moment, along with the rest of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card is available for replay free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

