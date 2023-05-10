Demetrious Johnson says he’s been very easy to work with as a ONE athlete

Despite his status as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of MMA gloves, Demetrious Johnson has never let superstardom get into his head.

His humility and good-natured character, along with his insane fighting skills, of course, made him a perfect candidate to be part of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

It’s been one fruitful partnership between ‘DJ’ and ONE Championship since that blockbuster trade that sent him to the Singapore-based promotion in 2018.

‘Mighty Mouse’ recently added another page to his legendary resume by besting rival Adriano Moraes in their trilogy bout at the blockbuster ONE Fight Night 10 last weekend.

Prior to that fight, Demetrious Johnson also made history with ONE, when he participated in the first-ever mixed-rules bout in the promotion at ONE X last year.

Johnson could have easily said no when he was offered a bout with Thai destroyer Rodtang Jitmuangnon under a unique ruleset, alternating between MMA and Muay Thai rules.

But eager to prove himself as the one true GOAT, the Parkland, Demetrious Johnson gladly accepted without making any demands whatsoever.

‘DJ’ recalled during the ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference:

“Very easy to work with too. When they asked me to fight Rodtang, it wasn’t like ‘Well I want MMA to be first, I think MMA should be first and then we’d do Muay Thai.’ I was like ‘whatever you guys want.’ You know, I’m just an easy guy.”

The rest, as we now know, is history. After holding his own in the all-striking portion of the bout, Johnson took down Rodtang and choked him out unconscious in the MMA rounds.

It’s not every day you see an athlete on top of his game with zero ego like Demetrious Johnson.

North American fans with a Prime Video subscription can watch the replay of Johnson’s latest fight with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

Rewatch DJ vs Rodtang, here:

Poll : 0 votes