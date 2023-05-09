ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video is in the books, and will not doubt go down as one of the best combat sports events of all time.

The promotion’s on-ground United States debut lived up to the hype and more, and it’s safe to say it will be the first of many ONE Championship shows on US soil.

The 11-fight card had it all. Three massive golden belts were on the line on a night filled with incredible upsets, feel-good stories, and more.

With that said, let’s take a look at five of the biggest takeaways from the Singapore-based promotion’s historic spectacle.

#5. Sage Northcutt’s heart is bigger than his muscles

Sage Northcutt heard every insult in the book during his time off the circle. The 27-year-old MMA star has been on the shelf for almost four years following his devastating knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre at his ONE debut.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA athlete, however, refused to play into the narrative of him supposedly being damaged goods. His relentless positivity kept him afloat until his moment of vindication at ONE Fight Night 10.

It took Northcutt just 39 seconds to silence his critics by submitting a very tough adversary in Ahmed Mujtaba, by way of a shocking heel hook, no less.

No one would have faulted Northcutt if he decided to quit after such a harrowing ordeal, but his redemption arc is indeed as inspiring as it gets.

#4. Zebaztian Kadestam is a BAD MAN

For some reason, a lot of fans and pundits counted out Zebaztian Kadestam the moment he signed the dotted line against Roberto Soldic. ‘The Bandit’ made them all eat crow when he eviscerated ‘Robocop’ in front of a stunned American audience.

Kadestam was battered and bruised after the first five minutes, but completely turned it around in the second stanza. The former welterweight king dropped Soldic thrice in a span of minutes, with each strike growing more violent than the last one.

It was complete pandemonium in ‘The Mile High City’ when an unconscious Soldic hit the canvas, signaling the derailment of a massive hype train.

#3. Mikey Musumeci is a role model inside and outside the circle

A true luminary of the grappling arts, Mikey Musumeci vowed to give American fans a show at ONE Fight Night 10.

True to his word, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ put on one of the most technically sound yet highly entertaining submission grappling matches by submitting Osamah Almarwai using textbook technique.

After forcing ‘Osa’ to tap via a rear-naked choke, Musumeci left a powerful message for those going through hard times.

Turns out, the American BJJ savant dealt with his own demons leading up to the fight and aired his support for those living with depression on a daily basis, just like himself.

#2. America loves Rodtang

ONE Fight Night 10 truly belonged to ‘The Iron Man’. Rodtang Jitmuangnong was over 8,000 miles away from his home in Thailand, but it felt like he was fighting in front of his people judging by the massive cheers he received all night long.

Powered by the electrifying energy from the sold-out arena, the Thai wrecking machine put on the perfect performance, taking out the gutsy Edgar Tabares in under two rounds.

A pin-point hell-bow to the face of the challenger sent the entire arena into a frenzy, as the American audience got their money’s worth seeing Rodtang fight up close and personal.

#1. DJ is the one true GOAT

Demetrious Johnson added to his legend at ONE Fight Night 10. With his legacy already set in stone, ‘Mighty Mouse’ churned in another epic performance to officially end his rivalry with Adriano Moraes on a winning note.

‘Mikinho’ wanted to impose his physical advantages, but ‘DJ’ refused to be bullied and showcased greatness across all facets with a five-round masterclass.

What’s next for Johnson? Well, looks like we’ll have to wait for his final decision about possibly hanging it up for good or continuing his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

One thing’s for sure, it’s hard to deny Johnson’s claim as the greatest of all time after his latest circle conquest.

