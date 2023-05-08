Mikey Musumeci has a message for fans who are going through rough times

Mikey Musumeci admitted in a rather poignant post-match interview with Mitch Chilson that he battled through some difficulty heading into his world title match against Osamah Almarwai. The pair collided at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion revealed that he had a bout with depression in the weeks leading up to his match in Denver this past weekend.

After pushing through with his match against himself, Musumeci proceeded to put on one of the greatest performances of his career.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ wasted no time in imposing his will and he eventually forced Almarwai to submit to a rear-naked choke 8:03 into the contest.

In the press conference after the event, Mikey Musumeci shared that anyone can win over their mental health struggles just like he did:

“Yeah, the only thing I will say is that if I get through these times everyone can, you know? You just have to be patient and it’s very hard.”

Musumeci, who’s always one of the classiest acts in professional sports, was richly praised for his bravery in talking about his mental health struggles, especially on the platform that he’s in.

Buoyed by a home crowd behind him throughout the match at 1stBank Center, Mikey Musumeci secured his second submission win in ONE Championship and pushed his promotional record to 4-0.

The 26-year-old is also 3-0 in his world title matches in ONE Championship with victories over Cleber Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, and Almarwai.

Fans in North America can stream the ONE Fight Night 10 replay for free on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes