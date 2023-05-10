Demetrious Johnson appreciates honesty of American fans

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson knows just how passionate American fans are, especially when it comes to combat sports.

So much so, that he already expected the unfiltered candor of those in attendance at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado last weekend.

After fighting exclusively in Asia for the last five years, ‘Mighty Mouse’ made a triumphant return to his home soil, outclassing Adriano Moraes in their rubber match at the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

After plying his trade in North America for the better part of his illustrious career, the 36-year-old is well aware of the pressure to perform in front of an action-hungry and oftentimes overdemanding crowd.

Demetrious Johnson, though, embraces these types of situations and even appreciates a lively audience that will cheer or jeer a fighter, depending on how they perform.

“No it’s America, I mean I’ve been there. America, we are united right? In certain aspects, right?”

“So I am a hometown guy, I’ve been fighting here for a very very long time so they’ll let you know they don’t like you.”

Truth be told, ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the US certainly exceeded American fans’ expectations.

The stacked 11-fight card delivered pulsating action across multiple disciplines, from MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

Almost every single fight delivered, and we even saw moments of pandemonium after several breathtaking finishes.

While Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes’ third and final fight was not as fast-paced as their first two encounters, the American crowd still appreciated the technical mastery of the five-round affair.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can relive the craziness of ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

