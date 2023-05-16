Demetrious Johnson shares sons’ adorable reactions after he beat Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson was admittedly on cloud nine after retaining his ONE flyweight world title in dominant fashion over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

That unforgettable moment was made even sweeter since he shared the victory with his two young sons, Maverick and Tyron, who were both at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado to watch him fight live for the first time.

Accompanied by their doting mother Destiny Johnson, the pair of youngsters entered the Circle after 'Mighty Mouse' got his hand raised. They soon exchanged a father-and-sons core memory that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.

Johnson recalled that touching moment in a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“Maverick he’s all about it, I mean Tyron’s all about it too but Tyron’s very emotional. You know he started crying he goes ‘I’m so glad you won’ and then Maverick was like ‘Yeah let’s go, baby! That’s what we do!’ He’s a WWE fan, he goes, 'You gotta you gotta hit him like this and stun him!'"

Here’s the full interview:

Safe to say, the Johnson boys certainly had a blast watching their old man do what he does best.

Moreover, Maverick and Tyron were praised by fans online after they also showed massive respect to their father’s rival, Adriano Moraes.

The two boys were also seen exchanging high-fives and a hug with ‘Mikinho’ before he exited the Circle.

Meanwhile, Johnson is still yet to address his future after retirement speculations hounded him in the lead-up to his trilogy with the Brazilian.

Judging by that masterful performance across five rounds, he certainly has a lot more fight left in him.

