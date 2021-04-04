Demetrious Johnson reveals where he would rank himself in the MMA GOAT conversation

Demetrious Johnson was formerly ranked No. 1 on UFC's pound-for-pound list. With 11 consecutive title defenses to his name, DJ certainly warrants the flyweight GOAT title.

However, when it comes to being the greatest in the history of MMA, Demetrious Johnson leaves it to the MMA community to decide his spot. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former UFC flyweight gave his take on where he ranks himself in the GOAT conversation:

"It's for the [MMA] community to decide... when my time is done, I was one of the greatest to ever do it. But there are so many great athletes in MMA. You have Jon Jones, [Khabib] Nurmagomedov, GSP... Matt Hughes, Chuck Lidell.

"If you look at the era -- me, Khabib, Jon Jones, Izzy [Israel Adesanya]... I feel in my era I'm one of the greatest to do it my era. But to say I'm the greatest of all time, that's me not being respectful of other guys... but when it comes to the flyweights, I would say I'm the greatest."

Jon Jones is the greatest of all time: Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Jon Jones might be the greatest combat athlete in the world. DJ is not certain if any athlete, including fighters from Asian promotions, could present a challenge to the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Johnson believes 'Bones' is endowed with genetic gifts, such as reach and flexibility, that allow him to toy with his opponents:

"Jon Jones, I think, is one of the greatest of all time. I feel like he plays with his opponents. I feel he is very dynamic as a light heavyweight. He will be very dynamic as a heavyweight, as long as he keeps his speed, which I don't foresee him losing. And I just don't see anybody beating him anytime soon," said Demetrious Johnson.

Jon Jones is expected to make the leap to heavyweight next. If so, Johnson believes Jon Jones will recommence his dominance in the 265-lbs bracket as well.

Jon Jones is currently ranked No.1 in the UFC's men's pound-for-pound list. The former light heavyweight champion is surely destined to reign at the top of the GOAT list if he manages to defeat potential opponent Francis Ngannou.

