Demetrious Johnson reveals his retirement plans and goals

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has pretty much achieved everything any fighter would like to achieve in the sport. In his near-20-year career, 'Mighty Mouse' has racked up multiple world titles and numerous accolades that may never be replicated again.

At this point, one can wonder what else the American icon wants to achieve in MMA or any other field of expertise. In a recent "Ask Me Anything" session featuring Johnson on Reddit, we may have received an answer:

Demetrious Johnson in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit

As it turns out, DJ still wants to be competitive in another sport after he retires from MMA. It would be very interesting to see him compete in Gi Jiujitsu at the highest level.

With the kind of dedication and greatness Demetrious Johnson has exemplified in MMA, we wouldn't be surprised to see him achieve gold medals as a blackbelt in IBJJF competitions.

The ONE Championship flyweight king openly spoke about his intentions to achieve his black belt in BJJ and compete in the IBJJF world championships in the future.

In an episode of renowned podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how he wants to spend the rest of his competitive life after hanging up his MMA gloves for good:

"After I’m done competing full time, with the businesses going on and see them go, I’m still gonna try and compete in something. Motocross was going to be the thing that was going to fuel my desire to compete, but after I found jiu-jitsu at the place where I train now. I’m like, ok I wanna try and compete in IBJJF."

'Mighty Mouse' continued:

"I was like ‘Hey guys, can I compete at IBJJF this year?’ They were like 'no, no you can't.' It would’ve been in a gi and I’m only a brown belt, everyone was like ‘You wanna get destroyed?’ I was like ‘I don’t care, at least I tried’ and see what it’s like."

Before he pursues his grappling career, Demetrious Johnson has an immediate matter to take care of.

Johnson will try to close out his rivalry with Adriano Moraes when they meet in their trilogy bout for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10. The card is ONE Championship’s first live event on US soil and is set for May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

