Demetrious Johnson's devastated reaction to Israel Adesanya's loss at UFC Saudi Arabia has 'The Last Stylebender' rain praises on the "GOAT"

Israel Adesanya recently honored Demetrious Johnson with a prestigious title after seeing 'Mighty Mouse's' reaction to his loss at UFC Saudi Arabia. Adesanya and Johnson share a friendly relationship despite not meeting often in person.

About nine months ago, Adesanya joined Johnson for an interview where they discussed various topics. Their interaction seemed to have made Johnson a supporter of Adesanya in his UFC Saudi Arabia match.

A live-reaction video on 'Mighty Mouse's' YouTube channel captured Johnson's devastation over Adesanya's loss against Imavov in his recent fight.

'The Last Stylebender' recently highlighted a post on X showcasing Johnson's expressions during the final moments of the fight. The caption expressed his gratitude for Johnson's support. He even called Johnson the "GOAT" of MMA across multiple universes:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The Greatest Of All Time! Dr Strange checked in multiple universes…. He’s [Demetrious Johnson is] the GOAT with the biggest horns! 🐐"

Israel Adesanya is unclear about his future in the UFC after his prolonged reign as middleweight champion

The main event at UFC Saudi Arabia featuring Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov was Adesanya's first non-PPV fight since 2018. Adesanya is one of the most decorated middleweight champions in the promotion's history, with six title defenses to his name.

Adesanya is currently experiencing a challenging period in his career with three consecutive losses. The first loss cost him his UFC middleweight title, and the second demoted him to fight in his first non-UFC PPV event since 2018.

However, Adesanya recently indicated that the third loss has left him uncertain about his next move in the UFC. In a post-fight interview with ESPN MMA, Adesanya expressed hope about finding his path soon, but he also admitted that he is currently unsure of which direction to take.

"I don't know [what's next]. I'll have to chill and then think about things. I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.