Demetrious Johnson’s KO finish of Adriano Moraes has fans lit

In August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson avenged the first and only stoppage loss of his career by knocking out Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. Just a year prior, Moraes shocked the entire sport by putting DJ away with a knee strike heard around the world.

With a third bout between the two set for May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, ONE reminded everybody how poetically awesome Johnson pulled off his KO win over Moraes last year. DJ put 'Mikinho' away with a knee strike after a perfectly-timed pull-back counter:

"A knockout so spectacular, you have to see it from every angle 😳 Will Demetrious Johnson be able to score another finish when he faces Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10? @mighty"

Fans have been raving about the knockout in the comments section:

Comments on Demetrious Johnson's flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes

@bobafett_aka_kingbasyl described the experience of seeing the KO sequence for the first time:

"Bruh, it was surreal experiencing it live. That’s some stuff out of a video game 🎮…."

@norwood91201 saw the poetic justice Johnson seemingly inflicted upon his rival that night:

"Mighty Mouse like: since you made me taste your knee while I was on the ground..tell me what mine taste like standing up"

Meanwhile, @joshuadoesjiujitsu saw the greatness of Johnson's technique and execution of the finish:

"Doesn’t even need to wait for the ref to touch him, he knows. Such a savvy vet. Greatest technician of all time"

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will fight for a third and perhaps final time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

