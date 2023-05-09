Demetrious Johnson’s sons show respect to Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

It was all respect between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes following the conclusion of their trilogy fight at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States last week.

‘Mighty Mouse’ retained the ONE flyweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over ‘Mikinho’ at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

The two top flyweights fought hard in the landmark U.S. show but when the battle smoke cleared, both of the camps showed respect to one another, with Demetrious Johnson’s sons even recognizing Adriano Moraes and giving the Brazilian star a hug.

ONE Championship captured that moment of respect and posted a video clip of it on Instagram.

Fans took notice of the show of respect and sportsmanship between the protagonists and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

notstroko: who hates adriano? both DJ and Moraes are such legends 🔥

liontamer3: Moraes is the best flyweight fighter NOT named Demetrius Johnson, this trilogy was actually worth 3 fights, incredible action.

iainsproule84: Love that this organisation is built on respect and honour. Not trash talk and bs

davidrosario11717: I missed this when I saw the fight. This is fantastic. I love it. This young man showing love to his Dads opponent is phenomenal.

It was widely believed that ONE Fight Night 10 was the last between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes in their very competitive rivalry, with both fighters expressing no interest in meeting up for a fourth time.

Their head-to-head matchup ended in favor of ‘Mighty Mouse', who took the last two fights after falling to ‘Mikinho’ in their first showdown in April 2021.

The replay of Johnson-Moraes III and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 action can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

