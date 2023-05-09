Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes played it safe in third fight

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson closed out his rivalry with Brazilian fighter Adriano Moraes with a unanimous decision victory at ONE Championship’s recent landmark show in the United States.

‘Mighty Mouse’ took the upper hand in his head-to-head matchup with ‘Mikinho’ by taking their rubber match in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. on May 5 in Denver, Colorado.

The legendary mixed martial arts fighter was dominant in the trilogy fight, which saw him keep Adriano Moraes thinking and on the defensive for much of the contest.

Following the clash, Demetrious Johnson shared that while Adriano Moraes had his game plan set for the third fight, the reigning champion felt his opponent played it safe and did not engage as he expected.

Demetrious Johnson said during the post-fight press conference:

“When we’re trying to disengage I was trying to land an elbow and I hit him with a right hand when he ducked his head out but like I said I think he was more durable, more not overextending himself because when I hit him the second fight, he threw the left hook and then I ducked down and I hit him. So he over extended, his body wasn’t in the right position to reciprocate the energy, that’s why he got knocked out the second time. The third time, every single time he didn’t really over extend a lot this time.”

The win made it back-to-back wins for Demetrious Johnson over Adriano Moraes, in follow-up to his knockout victory (flying knee) in the fourth round of their world title clash last August that made him ONE flyweight world champion.

The replay of Johnson-Moraes III and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 10 is available for North American fans via Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes