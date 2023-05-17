Demetrious Johnson satisfied with how he locked Adriano Moraes in trilogy match

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson closed out his rubber match with Adriano Moraes in dominant fashion.

Defending his flyweight world championship in the main event of the May 5 bill at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ‘Mighty Mouse’ showed his class once again.

After their two previous meetings ended in highlight-reel finishes, Johnson was able to control their trilogy clash with his strong clinch game and constant attacks, keeping himself safe on his way to a convincing unanimous decision.

While he said before the fight that he could be hanging up the 4-ounce gloves after the fight, he showcased what everyone already knew – that he remains one of the most complete fighters in terms of skill set and fight IQ that still makes him a force in ONE Championship.

In an interview with MMA Junkie after the fight, Johnson reflected on his performance and how everything he worked on during his intense training camp paid off:

“Yeah, I feel like, you know, to beat up a bigger, taller opponent, bigger person, taller in the clinch game, and to be able to cross the distance once again. There were a couple of good shots I hit him with, he hit me with a couple of good shots.”

He added:

“I was able to defend the takedowns, work the things we worked on, didn’t get taken down once, and wasn’t on my back once, even though I spent a lot of time off my back.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the meantime, fans are eagerly awaiting the news regarding Demetrious Johnson’s future. Just as his next opponent, Kairat Akhmetov, is – if he decides to lace up the gloves inside the ONE circle again.

