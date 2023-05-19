Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes’ durability really surprised him

After three intense back-and-forth battles, you would think nothing could surprise Demetrious Johnson about longtime rival Adriano Moraes. The reigning ONE flyweight world champion went to war with the former flyweight king in an epic trilogy that just concluded a couple of weeks ago, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, and fans were not disappointed with the result.

The 36-year-old American veteran put together a comprehensive performance, dominating Moraes across five complete rounds to win a unanimous decision and retain his ONE gold.

Johnson hit Moraes with sharp elbows, shoulder bumps, and the infamous flying knee, but his Brazilian counterpart proved incredibly durable and survived every onslaught.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent guest appearance, Johnson talked about how Moraes’ durability surprised him in their trilogy match.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“You know, obviously, I wanted the finish, I was trying to go for it with the knee, trying to jump in the air, trying to knock him out, but, you know, Adriano, he was very durable this time.”

With the victory, Johnson improved his record to 25 wins and only 4 losses and remained the ONE flyweight world champion. He is 5-1 in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Moraes dropped to 20-5 and is on a two-fight losing streak.

Both men have expressed their intent to continue fighting, with Johnson entertaining the idea of retirement ever so slightly.

Fans in the United States and Canada can relive the drama of the ONE Fight Night 10 main event and all of the epic bouts via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

