Demetrious Johnson says attaining balance will factor in his eventual retirement decision

Just like Thanos, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson believes everything should be perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

This includes maintaining the perfect career-life balance, as he juggles his time as a devoted father of three amazing children, while also holding the distinction as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

However, after practically achieving everything there is in his storied career, ‘Mighty Mouse’ finds himself getting pulled in by the idea of retirement and spending more time with his family.

As such, the 36-year-old legend now faces a moral dilemma, as the competitor in him still wants to keep going and face the challenges that lie ahead.

‘DJ’ addressed these concerns in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“As a competitor, yeah I wanna fight everybody in the whole fucking division right? But, a competitor doesn’t go out into the sunset you know doing all types of things. They keep on fighting and fighting and fighting. You know that’s what you have. You gotta have that balance.”

Watch the full Johnson-Helwani interaction below:

Judging by his immaculate performance against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month, ‘DJ’ is not slowing down anytime soon.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA affiliate executed a flawless game plan to perfection, defeating ‘Mikinho’ in their trilogy to retain his 26 pounds of gold.

Still, the desire to explore other avenues still lingers for Johnson, despite that awe-inspiring circle performance.

Do you think Demetrious Johnson will feel the urge to resume his Hall of Fame-worthy career? Only time will tell, at least for now.

In the meantime, relive Johnson’s last performance at ONE Fight Night 10, which is available for Prime Video subscribers in North America free of charge.

