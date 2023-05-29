Demetrious Johnson shares the biggest thing he learned from training with Henry Cejudo 

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson’s wrestling skills have always been world-class, but he admits training with Henry Cejudo took him to a whole different level.

After finding success training with ‘Triple C’ in his second bout with Adriano Moraes last year, ‘Mighty Mouse’ once again enlisted the aid of his former adversary in his trilogy with the Brazilian.

The result speaks for itself, as ‘DJ’ closed out his rivalry with ‘Mikinho’ on a winning note and retained his 26 pounds of solid gold at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

Johnson admitted he owes all of that to Cejudo. The 36-year-old legend shared during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“I’m so grateful that I got to train with [Henry Cejudo] because I felt like my wrestling got so much better and how to understand takedown defense and how to move.”

Despite being the smaller man against the towering Moraes, Johnson pretty much manhandled his former tormentor over the course of five rounds.

The Brazilian’s plan to impose his size advantage backfired, as Johnson masterfully beat him up in their closed-quarters battle in the clinch, drilling him with punishing shots to the head and body.

Moraes, who holds a blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was also unable to take the fight to the ground, as ‘DJ’ showed incredible balance and grappling defense, en route to the convincing unanimous decision victory.

Johnson, of course, learned from the best, as he maximized all the wisdom coming from an Olympic gold medalist wrestler like Cejudo.

