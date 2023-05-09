Demetrious Johnson says body work was main tactic in Adriano Moraes trilogy

Demetrious Johnson had a clear target in his match with Adriano Moraes, but he wasn’t able to break it down despite going the distance.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson and ‘Mikinho’ ended their trilogy with an epic five-round war in front of a sold-out arena at 1stBank Center in Colorado. ‘Mighty Mouse’ picked up the victory and retained the ONE flyweight world championship.

While DJ certainly wanted a finish, it was easier said than done. Immediately following the match, he joined ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the middle of the Circle to talk about his tactic against Moraes.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I was trying to go high and hit him once, but his body was so durable. I was beating the f*** out that body, man. Beating the fuck out of it.”

With their first two meetings ending in show-stopping knockouts, everyone anticipated another incredible finish in their third match. While it didn’t end that way, it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying. Both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes hunted for a finish but they were clearly prepared for what the other will bring to the table.

Ultimately, ‘Mighty Mouse’ did enough to get the nod from all three judges, successfully defending his belt in the process.

The big question heading into Johnson’s fight was if it will be his final MMA match. After picking up the win, the American MMA legend did not directly answer the question, saying he needs to speak with his wife first before making a final decision.

Fans in North America can watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10 via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes