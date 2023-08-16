Demetrious Johnson says ‘Father Time’ has visited him in training: “Things definitely feel different”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has long been putting ‘Father Time’ to shame.

‘Mighty Mouse’, who turned 37 years over the weekend, is still on top of his game and can still give the best fighters in the world a run for their money. Then again, even the great ones eventually feel their age, and Johnson admitted he’s no longer the spring chicken he once was.

‘DJ’, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, recalled a recent training incident where his body reminded him that he was no longer in his prime:

“They’re tough [the training camps now compared to 18 years when I first started]. Yesterday, I went to Team Logic in our area and I did open mat, and man, let me tell you dude, man, I woke up this morning to go to the gym to lift weights, and I stopped. I was like my body has not fully recovered from that grappling session.”

Instead of pushing himself and risking injury, Johnson listened to his body and took some rest, adding:

“So I went home. So yeah, things definitely feel different when you’re 26, 27, to you’re 37. Definitely a huge difference.”

Rest and recovery, of course, is an integral part of a professional athlete’s life, apart from the rigorous physical grind they put their bodies to. A big part of Johnson’s sustained greatness and career longevity is his methodical approach to training and fighting as a whole.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA standout last fought at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, where he defended his gold strap and ended his rivalry with Adriano Moraes on a winning note.

At this point, it still remains unclear if Johnson wants to lace up the four-ounce gloves anew and resume his legendary career. After all, his status as an all-time great has been cemented and he has nothing left to prove.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's full interview below: