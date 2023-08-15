Demetrious Johnson ‘super interested’ in participating in grappling-exclusive matches

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson remains uncertain about continuing his storied mixed martial arts career, but it doesn’t mean his inner fire for competition has been extinguished.

Despite his place among the pantheon of the sport’s all-time greats, ‘Mighty Mouse’ continues to evolve by pushing himself and taking on new challenges.

The next chapter of his illustrious storied career could include a detour into ONE Championship’s vaunted submission grappling ranks.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson said he’s open to testing himself in grappling-exclusive matches if a great opportunity comes along:

“I’m very interested [in grappling matches/jiu-jitsu matches]. I think when it comes [down] to the right time, [and] the right place, I’m super interested. It all got to make sense for myself. That’s what it comes down to, to be honest with you.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson’s full interview in its entirety:

Demetrious Johnson is truly one of the most well-rounded athletes in MMA, but we’ve seen him embrace the grappling side of things more as he got up there in age.

The now 37-year-old is even set to compete at the IBJJF Masters World Championships, at the brown belt Masters 2 featherweight category.

His incredible BJJ credentials have even caught the eye of arguably the greatest pure grappler in the world today, Mikey Musumeci.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has long expressed his desire to grapple with Johnson.

It appears the feeling is mutual for ‘Mighty Mouse’, and let’s hope this dream champion vs champion match-up can materialize in the near future,