Demetrious Johnson set to compete at IBJJF Masters World Championships at brown belt

Demetrious Johnson has always been renowned for his well-rounded skills in mixed martial arts, but in recent years, he has been increasingly drawn to embracing the grappling and jiu-jitsu aspects of the sport.

Now, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion is set to challenge himself further in "The Gentle Art" by taking part in the upcoming IBJJF Masters World Championships, scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 2 at the prestigious Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to a report from FloGrappling, 'Mighty Mouse' will proudly represent AMC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and compete in the brown belt Masters 2 featherweight category, weighing in at 154lbs.

It's clear that the competition will be fierce for this iconic MMA superstar, as he sets his sights on achieving a podium finish in a challenging 34-man bracket. The tournament will gather decorated competitors and jiu-jitsu legends, all of whom are above 30 years old.

After an impressive career in North America, Johnson made the bold move to join the Singapore-based organization, where he currently boasts an impressive 5-1 MMA record.

With eight career victories via submission, including his latest wins against Yuya Wakamatsu and Rodtang Jitmuangnon under the ONE banner (special rules match), he has showcased his grappling prowess effectively.

In his most recent outing, ‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended his 26 pounds of gold against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy match, effectively ending their rivalry at the promotion’s historic US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Johnson remains uncommitted about resuming his legendary MMA career, but it appears his desire to compete at the highest level remains as fiery as ever.

He also previously teased joining ONE Championship’s blossoming submission grappling ranks, including a potential super fight with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.