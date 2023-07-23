Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci already has a showdown with MMA world champion Jarred Brooks locked in a couple of weeks from now, but he’s already got another potential challenger lined up in ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Johnson recently posted a video on his gaming YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming, where he talks about a potential showdown with the pasta-loving submissions expert.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I know absolutely, that in the grappling world, he is so much better than me. So much better than me. But I'm at the point in my career like what do I have to lose? I have nothing to lose, boys. Especially when it's just grappling.”

Of course, a rumored grappling showdown between Musumeci and Johnson has been floating around for quite some time right now. So it could come as no surprise if and when this fight is announced.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to how Musumeci will look against an MMA fighter in his prime when he meets Brooks in a few weeks.

Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The two will meet in the co-main event of the evening. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.