Demetrious Johnson says he got right back to work after his loss to Adriano Moraes

Despite his already legendary career, Demetrious Johnson has experienced a lot of things for the very first time during his rivalry with Adriano Moraes.

Their upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will be the first trilogy matchup of Johnson’s hall of fame-worthy career, and it was all set up by their first meeting.

At ONE on TNT 1, the reigning flyweight world champion at the time, Adriano Moraes, became the first man to finish Johnson after landing a devastating knee. ‘Mighty Mouse’ managed to add arguably a career-defining moment when he faced Moraes in a rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1, getting revenge on the Brazilian world champion by knocking him out with a highlight-reel knee of his own.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how he responded from his loss to Moraes, saying:

“I didn’t let [the loss] affect me. I needed to take care of my family and get back in there.”

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, the roles have been reversed. With his win over Moraes, Johnson claimed the flyweight world championship and it is now up to Moraes to try and get revenge and claim his title back.

A few months away from one of the biggest fights of his career, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has linked up once again with a man who once stood across from him in the cage.

In his latest fight camp, Johnson trained with former rival Henry Cejudo, which helped him claim his first taste of gold in ONE Championship. As the last man to face Johnson in the UFC, a fight which ended his incredible streak as the promotion's flyweight champion, fans were surprised when they first saw Cejudo and DJ on the mats together.

Things started to make more sense once videos came out of the two elite competitors training alongside each other and breaking down techniques, showing how they are using their incredible fighting IQ to help improve one another.

Before Demetrious Johnson steps into the circle to face Adriano Moraes for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10, he has returned to Cejudo’s Fight Ready gym in Arizona to prepare himself for the main event on May 5.

When it comes to combat sports knowledge and experience, it simply doesn’t get much better than Johnson and Cejudo. So, it was no surprise to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ back in Arizona with Cejudo.

Johnson posted a photo alongside Cejudo on Instagram with the caption:

“we look so happy together right!!!??? Mighty & @henry_cejudo back at it again booiissss!!!"

