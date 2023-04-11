Demetrious Johnson says he’d rather talk about video games than MMA with his friends

Demetrious Johnson admitted that he would rather talk about his personal hobbies than MMA with his close friends.

Although he’s considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is the type of professional who doesn’t want to be defined by one thing. He also wants to be known as a normal guy who has an obsession with video games and movies.

To this day, the ONE flyweight world champion tries to keep things fresh by talking about his favorite hobbies other than MMA on any given day.

Responding to a fan question on Reddit's Ask Me Anything this past week, Demetrious Johnson said:

“I see the end in the horizon and I still don’t talk about MMA unless asked to. I’m mostly talking about video games and movies with friends.”

Despite ‘Mighty Mouse’ trying his hardest to shy away from talking about MMA, there’s no way of avoiding it.

Since joining ONE Championship, Johnson has been the center of everyone’s attention. Just like his early UFC days, he worked his way up the rankings, defeating elite-level athletes with dominance to eventually earn his shot at a world title.

In April 2021, he met his match with former divisional king Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1. The two rivals put on an amazing performance, but Johnson shockingly fell short, losing to the Brazilian phenom by knee knockout in the second round.

In the rematch that followed at ONE on Prime Video 1, the American superstar avenged his loss with a knee knockout of his own to tie the nail-biting series 1-1.

The two superstars are scheduled to meet again in a trilogy showdown at ONE Championship’s first event on US soil to put a definitive end to their rivalry.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will take place on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American audiences can catch all the action for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

