Demetrious Johnson says he’s fighting bigger guys in ONE Championship but it doesn’t matter

Fast approaching his 30th MMA bout overall and seventh under the promotion, Demetrious Johnson isn’t worried about fighting younger and bigger guys at this stage of his career.

The American superstar is currently preparing for a trilogy war with former divisional king Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, after evening the score 1-1 with a knockout finish in August 2022.

Expecting another war to ensue on American soil for the first time, Johnson is not letting his only knockout loss to Moraes hang like a black cloud over his head. He’s confident his skills will speak for itself as they always have as he enters his first flyweight world title defense on May 5.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, ‘Mighty Mouse’ stipulated:

“Am I fighting up a weight class? Yeah. All the guys I’m fighting in ONE Championship are f------ bigger and taller. But I’ve been the best for many, many years. That’s my focus.”

Since Demetrious Johnson joined ONE Championship in 2019, he’s been taking the flyweight division by storm. He battled against three MMA veterans in Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad to become the ONE flyweight world grand prix winner in October 2019, to earn his shot at the world title.

Despite losing to Moraes in his first attempt at gold, Johnson demonstrated he’s a different type of athlete with the willpower to make history. Within months, he bounced back to beat the world’s greatest Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a superfight and avenged his TKO loss against Moraes to become the new ONE flyweight world champion.

Demetrious Johnson still has enough juice in his legs to tear the house down with another instant classic.

American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on May 5 with an active Prime Video subscription.

Fans respond to Demetrious Johnson’s latest photo with former rival Henry Cejudo

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johsnon is locking arms again with former MMA rival and friend Henry Cejudo to prepare him for his first world title defense. On Instagram, the flyweight king captioned his latest photo with Cejudo by saying:

“we look so happy together right!!!??? Mighty & @henry_cejudo back at it again booiissss!!! #mma #passion #knowledge.”

Fans emphatically took to Instagram to respond:

“Just the best flyweights on planet earth.”

“Love this friendship. ‘Knowledge over ego.’ Great quote by DJ.”

Henry Cejudo is set to return to action later this year. The former two-division UFC champion will return to the octagon after a lengthy hiatus and is set to take on UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 on May 6. The location of the pay-per-view is yet to be announced.

