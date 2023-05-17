Demetrious Johnson says retirement decision will be final: ”Once I’m done, I’m done”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson won’t be one of those fighters who sail off into the sunset but ultimately change their minds and come out of retirement.

The entire MMA scene was all ears in the aftermath of Johnson’s five-round masterclass against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

After all, all signs pointed to the legendary fighter, and the greatest of all time among many circles, walking away from the sport after an illustrious fighting career.

Johnson, though, once again eluded the question post-fight but seemed like he still had a lot of fire in him when he came face-to-face with the next contender in line, Kairat Akhmetov.

Now back in Parkland, Washington with his family after retaining his belt and ending his rivalry with Moraes, ‘DJ’ remains undecided about his future.

While the 36-year-old American won’t set a deadline for himself to come to a conclusion, any decision he makes will be deemed final.

Johnson said in an interview with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie:

“I feel like once I’m done, I’m done. Because those guys [GSP, Urijah Faber, Henry Cejudo], they all retired younger. And they didn’t stay in, you know what I mean, I’ve stayed in the fire since the very beginning right, and for me to retire and come back.”

Here’s the full interview:

Beloved for his high IQ inside and outside the circle, Johnson already shared his desire to pick the brain of his fellow MMA greats, which should help him decide which path to take next.

If it truly was the last time we witnessed Mighty Mouse’ in the circle, he’ll be leaving a legacy of unparalleled excellence.

Johnson vs. Moraes III is available on replay for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

