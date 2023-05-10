Demetrious Johnson to consult with GSP, other legends about retirement

Demetrious Johnson plans to consult with some of the biggest legends in mixed martial arts history before making any decisions regarding retirement.

ONE Fight Night 10 featured what could end up being the final stand of ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. Heading into his highly anticipated trilogy bout with division rival Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ suggested that his bout at the 1stBank Center could very well be his last.

Days removed from his unanimous decision victory over Moraes, Johnson is still mulling over his future. During his ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press appearance, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed that he plans on reaching out to fighters who had chosen to retire early and what their motivation was for doing so.

“We’ll see, you know. We’ll see. I’m still young, talking to my peers, talking to Urijah Faber, you know I’mma reach out to GSP, I’mma reach out to Khabib Nurmagomedov, I’m gonna talk to these guys,” Johnson said.

Having captured and defended world championships in the world’s biggest mixed martial arts organizations over the last 18 years, nobody could blame Johnson for choosing to walk away with little left to prove. On the other hand, at 36 years old, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is still competing at the highest level. With no signs of slowing down and a desire to continue developing his skills on the ground, Johnson could remain one of the most dangerous fighters in the world for years to come.

If Demetrious Johnson opts to continue his run with ONE after closing out his trilogy with eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will likely find himself going toe-to-toe with No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ established himself as the next man in line for Johnson’s 26 pounds of ONE gold, defeating Reece McLaren for his sixth-straight victory inside the Circle.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

