Demetrious Johnson says road to IBJJF Masters Worlds gold was filled with ‘pressure and nerves’

Following his most recent ONE flyweight world championship title defense, Demetrious Johnson was keen to widen his horizon and take on a new and motivating challenge.

As one of the greatest to ever compete in MMA, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke about how even after a momentous trilogy win against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, he didn’t get an adrenaline rush after the contest.

At this point in his career, his approach is to look around at what’s next and in needing a new test to stimulate his brain, Johnson fell in love with the traditional form of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Having long suggested that he hoped to compete in grappling once his MMA career in ONE Championship ends, 'Mighty Mouse' jumped in at the deep end this past week by entering the IBJJF Masters Worlds in Las Vegas.

Unsurprisingly, given his legendary status as one of the best to ever do it, Johnson took home the gold medal at the first time of asking in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

During a video on his YouTube channel Mighty Gaming, where he returned to his other passion of video games, Demetrious Johnson spoke about what made this experience different to his recent run of MMA contests.

“So, a lot of pressure, a lot more nerves and that’s what I was looking for. When I fight now, there is no more nerves. It’s like the same thing over and over.”

By taking himself out of his comfort zone, Johnson has found a challenge that captures his brain in the same way MMA used to.

One thing is for sure, this is not the last time we will see ‘Mighty Mouse’ tie up the gi to go and compete in pro grappling tournaments.

Watch the full video below: