Demetrious Johnson sends a message to Joseph Benavidez after his title fight loss at UFC Fight Island 2

Joseph Benavidez was unable to capture the UFC Flyweight Championship in the main event of UFC Fight Island 2 after he suffered a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo within the opening round of the fight. Despite the loss, former UFC Flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson send his best wishes to Joseph Benavidez.

'Mighty Mouse' took to Twitter and acknowledged 'Joe B' as a legend of the fight game, despite the brutal loss.

Figueiredo was dominant in the fight from start to finish, knocking out Benavidez thrice within the opening few minutes of the bout before eventually catching him in a rear-naked choke that got the job done for 'God of War'.

Despite the loss though, Benavidez received tons of praises for his showing and one man in particular who also praised him was his former Octagon opponent Demetrious Johnson. The former UFC sensation took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet in support of Benavidez:

Your still a legend joe b — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) July 19, 2020

Prior to leaving the UFC for ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson had beaten Joseph Benavidez on two occasions in the Octagon and 'Mighty Mouse' himself had established his place as a legend of the fight game, courtesy of his amazing performances in the Octagon.

Johnson's reign as the UFC Flyweight Champion will be regarded as one of the best title reigns of all time and with Deiveson Figueiredo winning the title for himself tonight, the Brazilian will also look forward to replicating a similar title run and dominate the Flyweight Division.

It remains to be seen who his first opponent will turn out to be, as for Joseph Benavidez, it also remains to be seen if he will make his return to Octagon action or not, especially given he is already 35 years old.