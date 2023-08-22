Demetrious Johnson shares how he would fight Sean O’Malley in hypothetical bout

Demetrious Johnson has always been a strong proponent of putting on the most exciting fights possible, and he feels a match between him and Sean O’Malley would be no different.

In the first episode of MightyCast, Johnson talked about a hypothetical scenario where he would fight the new UFC bantamweight world champion.

Johnson, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion, said he would utilize his leg kicks to chop down the 5-foot-11 ‘Suga Sean’ before going into an all-out attack.

The American legend added that O’Malley could always stall the fight if they get to match up under UFC rules since the American promotion doesn’t penalize fighters for inactivity.

Johnson said:

“Dude, me vs. O’Malley that would be a hard-ass fight. A very, very hard-ass fight.”

He added:

“It would be so hard just to get to him, there’s no yellow card in the UFC so he can use his bike and be lateral movement every single time. He has a great jab. He has a great right hand. I would have to chop his tree down and leg-kick him. As I’m trying to leg kick him, I got to make sure he doesn’t get a good check off so I don’t hurt my leg.”

ONE Championship, unlike the UFC, has a way of penalizing fighters who slow the action down. The promotion’s referees strictly enforce this rule and would issue yellow cards that would dock a fighter’s pay if they deem that the athlete is stalling.

Johnson, however, doesn’t have to worry about yellow cards. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been excitement personified the moment he arrived in the Circle.

The former UFC flyweight world champion is an impressive 5-1 in his mixed martial arts matches in ONE Championship, with two wins ending in a finish.

His first match with ONE Championship was a second-round submission win over Japanese star Yuya Wakamatsu in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2018. Johnson’s defining finish, however, was in his second match against Adriano Moraes.

After falling in his first bid for the ONE flyweight world title, Johnson came back with a vengeance.

Johnson knocked Moraes out with a gorgeous flying knee at ONE on Prime Video 1 to take the fourth-round knockout win and the ONE flyweight world title in August 2022.