Demetrious Johnson shares opinion on Jake Paul’s boxing skills: “He still makes amateur mistakes”

YouTuber vs. MMA boxing spectacles are all the rage right now, made popular by the infamous Paul brothers, Logan and Jake. Even reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has taken notice.

Johnson, widely regarded as the greatest of all time in the history of MMA, is an avid fan of all things combat sports. He even regularly streams reaction videos to viral scraps on Street Beefs on his YouTube channel.

Naturally, Johnson was witness to Jake Paul’s recent decision victory over UFC legend Nate Diaz just a few weeks ago, and offered his take on the YouTube sensation’s growing boxing skills.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson shared his candid take on ‘The Problem Child’s development as a boxer.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Even though Jake Paul has been boxing for so long, he still makes amateur mistakes in his fundamentals. The way he throws his punches aren't... Honestly, his jab is good.”

Johnson is clearly not impressed by Jake’s overall ability to fight. But he does see some positives, and even offered his advice to Paul’s trainer.

Johnson added:

“He does some things right. But there are still amateur things he does. Like dude, if I was your coach, I'd say 'That shit's garbage. It's garbage. Shit is garbage.' Like let's get you throwing a hook correctly, let's get you to build your intelligence.”

As for Johnson, the American legend could be crossing over in a discipline himself very soon.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is rumored to be booked for a date against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci in December, although it hasn’t been made official.

Meanwhile, Musumeci returns at ONE Fight Night 15 against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.