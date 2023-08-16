Demetrious Johnson admits fighting is the furthest from his mind: “I haven’t even had time to just sit down and think about it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is coming off a thorough unanimous decision victory over longtime Brazilian rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes in May. But he admits the thought of fighting again has hardly crossed his mind since.

Johnson battled Moraes across five full rounds to take home the victory on the judges’ scorecards and retain his ONE Championship gold. The two met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Johnson said he just hasn’t really paid attention to his fighting career since and is simply enjoying life right now.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I mean, honestly, I haven’t even had time to just sit down and think about it. Like we just got back from the Caribbean, we wanna go fishing. We came back home for another six days, and we wanna go to Mexico. And then we’re going back home and then going to Vegas for my family reunion. So probably my whole summer, this is my first summer like ever that I’ve never had to worry about fighting.”

Will we see Johnson return to action before the year ends? Or is he slipping deeper and deeper into retired life? We will soon find out.

One rumor making the rounds is that Johnson is now preparing for a showdown with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci later this year. The two are said to be working toward a grappling match in December when ONE Championship returns to the Middle East with a live event in Qatar.

Perhaps that explains why Johnson has spent so much time working on his BJJ as of late.