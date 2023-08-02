Chatri Sityodtong says Demetrious Johnson’s comeback from KO loss to win world title proves he’s the GOAT

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is considered the world over as one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists of all time.

But ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that because of Johnson’s recent run in the world’s largest martial arts organization, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is no doubt the greatest of all time.

Speaking in a guest appearance on Just Scrap Radio for BJPenn.com, Sityodtong said Johnson winning the ONE world title after being met with adversity not long ago is undeniable proof of his goat status.

The ONE Championship head honcho said:

“He had some setbacks in ONE, you know. DJ got knocked out for the first time in his career in general, but then he bounced back and I guess proved again, once again, why he's the GOAT of mixed martial arts.”

Catch the interview below:

Johnson joined ONE Championship in 2019, embarking on a tremendous run up to the flyweight throne. However, he was stopped for the first time in his career at ONE on TNT 1, when he challenged former divisional kingpin Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes for the gold and was knocked out with a knee.

After submitting Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules detour the following year, Johnson took on Moraes in a rematch and returned the favor against his Brazilian rival, capturing ONE gold in the process.

Sityodtong says this feat has put Johnson in a class of his own.

“I mean, literally, you know, no one's achieved what he's achieved. You know, obviously with the record title defenses in the UFC, but also winning a world title in two of the largest organizations in the world.”