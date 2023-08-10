Demetrious Johnson says he will never come back after he retires: “The sport's always evolving”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has had an incredible mixed martial arts career. Having spent over a decade at the highest level of the sport, the American legend is widely considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

However, at 36 years of age, the curtain is almost coming to a close. In combat sports, father time is undefeated, and Johnson knows all too well that he will have to eventually walk away from the sport he loves.

Whether that time is now, or a couple of years down the road, remains to be seen. What Johnson is certain of is that when he does decide to ride off into the sunset, there’s no turning back.

Speaking on The GOATCast podcast with friend and former foe Henry Cejudo, Johnson compared himself to Triple C, who went on a three-year hiatus and came back to resume his career. ‘Mighty Mouse’ said he couldn’t imagine himself doing that.

Johnson stated:

“You took three years off, three years off. If I took three years off, I would have not come back. And I just wouldn't have done it. Just because the sport's always evolving.”

Johnson has a point. The sport of MMA continues to develop at a rapid pace, with new techniques and strategies constantly becoming popular. A year off can make a tremendous difference, particularly as new generations of talent from different parts of the world evolve.

Johnson was last seen in a successful world title defense last May in Denver, Colorado. There is no word yet on when he will return to defend his ONE flyweight world championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more news and updates on Johnson’s next career move.