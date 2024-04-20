Demetrious Johnson shares four-word reaction to Ryan Garcia appearing to chug a bottle of beer at weigh-ins

Former UFC star and current ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has reacted to Ryan Garcia appearing to down a bottle of beer at the weigh-ins for his bout against Devin Haney.

'King Ryan' has been making headlines during the fight build-up, with many concerned over his mental and physical health. The 25-year-old has regularly exhibited erratic and out-of-character behavior, leading many to believe, including Haney himself, that Garcia is suffering from a drug problem.

Despite the questions over his health, Garcia has reportedly passed a mental evaluation and multiple drug tests ahead of the fight, but his behavior continues to concern boxing fans.

Most recently, Garcia showed up at the weigh-ins for his bout against 'The Dream' on April 20. Before stepping onto the scale, the California native appeared to chug a bottle of beer.

Whilst there are a small section of fans that believe Garcia is simply acting in order to get under the skin of his opponent, if that is the case, it doesn't appear to have gone to plan.

After finishing the drink, Ryan Garcia then stepped onto the scales and weighed in at 143.2 pounds, 3.2 pounds over the championship limit. This means he has forfeited a minimum of $600,00 from his purse and is now not eligible to win Haney's WBC super lightweight title.

Following his 'beer chug' and miss on the scales, Demetrious Johnson reacted to the situation. 'Might Mouse' was less than impressed with Garcia's antics, writing:

"Booo this f*cking man."

Demetrious Johnson reacts to Max Holloway's UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje

Demetrious Johnson couldn't heap enough praise on Max Holloway following his stunning win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway and Gaethje faced off for the BMF title in a bout billed as 'The People's Main Event'. 'Blessed' rose to the occasion and delivered one of the best performances of his career as he dominated Gaethje across the fight.

The iconic moment also came in the final 10 seconds of the bout as Holloway asked Gaethje to stand and trade with him in the centre of the octagon. Gaethje obliged, and what followed was one of the greatest knockouts in MMA history as

Holloway caught Gaethje with an overhand right, dropping him to the canvas with just one-second remaining. Reacting live to the fight on his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson said:

"He killed that man! Damn. He's getting that bonus. I think he knocks everybody out... I believe Max is going to make Ilia Topuria quit because he's not scared to exchange and he's going to be longer and crisper."

Catch Demetrious Johnson's comments here (16:09):