Devin Haney is set to defend his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia on April 20 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Haney heads into the fight in the form of his life, most recently picking up the super lightweight title in a bout against Regis Prograis in December 2023. The win also extended his undefeated record to 31-0, meaning he has 15 finishes and 16 decision wins to his name.

Garcia, the 25-year-old bounced back from his first professional loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis last summer by handily defeating Oscar Duarte via an eighth round stoppage. His victory extended his record to 24-1 and added a 20th KO/TKO to his highly impressive finishing resume.

For fans interested in attending the event and watching live, tickets are still available for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia.

Per Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats available for fans range from $179 to $698, depending on the seating area selected.

More premium tickets are also available, which offer the chance to sit ringside, but will come at a much heavier price tag between $5000 and $8000.

For fans interested in watching the event from home instead, the action will be exclusively streamed on DAZN PPV and is available for purchase. As it stands, the current price for the event is $69.99 for viewers in the US, and £19.99 for those in the UK.

Devin Haney promises to knockout Ryan Garcia ahead of their bout

Devin Haney has promised fans that his bout against Ryan Garcia won't be decided by the judges' scorecards.

While 'King Ryan' has spent much of the fight build up making bold statements in regards to his own chances, 'The Dream' has reguarly opted to play it cool and assure fans that he will let his boxing do the talking.

That was until Haney spoke to his father, Bill Haney, this week and labeled Garcia as a "C-level" opponent. He also promised to finish the fight and drop him to the canvas. He said:

"[Listen, is Ryan's back gonna touch that canvas on 4/20?] I guarantee, wallahi, I promise you. I promise you I'm knocking Ryan out good. They're going to see, the world’s going to see that I'm levels above this dude. Like I said, he's a C-level fighter. I’m a A+ fighter and I'mma show it. Insha'Allah."

Check out Devin Haney's comments here (2:00):

